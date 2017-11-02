John Marshall reschedules homecoming game; no decision on dance

John Marshall High School is now rescheduling its homecoming game, after canceling it and the dance on Friday night "due to recent events in the community."

The game will now take place at 4 p.m. at Marshall on Friday. Richmond Public Schools says "our number one goal is to ensure the safety of our students, staff and other attendees of these events."

RPS has not made a decision on the dance at this time.

The announcement comes just one day after a Richmond Public Schools bus was shot after school. Four bullets hit the bus, but no students were injured. A teen was also shot near the Calhoun Family Investment Center on Wednesday.

John Marshall is at 4225 Old Brook Road, just off Chamberlayne Avenue.

RPS released the following statement earlier on Thursday:

Due to recent events in the community, a decision has been made in conjunction with the Richmond Police Department to cancel tomorrow's homecoming game and Saturday's homecoming dance for John Marshall High School. Our number one goal is to ensure the safety of our students, staff and other attendees of these events. We recognize the inconvenience of this cancellation and are disappointed that the actions of a few individuals have disrupted this special occasion for our deserving athletes and students.

