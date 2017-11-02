40 million fire extinguishers recalled for possibly not working

More than 40 million fire extinguishers are being recalled in the U.S. and Canada because the company that makes them says they may not work in an emergency.

The company Kidde issued the recall.

"Making technology that saves lives" is the company's motto. Kidde specializes in making fire extinguishers that can be purchased at stores like Sears, Home Depot, Walmart and even online on Amazon.

But now, 40 million of those extinguishers - 37.8 million in the U.S. and 2.7 million in Canada - have been recalled because the fear is that it won't work during an emergency.

"From what we can tell it mostly affects the ones that have a plastic collar at the top," said Henrico Fire Capt. Taylor Goodman.

There are two styles being affected: extinguishers with the plastic handles and the extinguishers with a push button.

"That style of fire extinguisher is what we would expect to find in people's kitchen or their homes or garages or things like that, it is something we're concerned about," said Goodman.

The company says one person has already died because the fire extinguisher didn't work during a car fire. The company says there are about 400 reports that the extinguishers do not work and about 15 people were injured because of it.

The recall includes extinguishers that have been recalled before and hundreds of models and products that go back decades.

Despite the recall, firefighters encourage people to have an extinguisher ready for any emergency.

Firefighters say the best place to keep an extinguisher is near the door, so just in case the fire gets out of hand you can escape easily.

Kidde says it will replace all recalled extinguishers.

For more information, call Kidde toll-free at 855-271-0773 from 8:30 a.m. to 5 p.m. Monday through Friday, 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. Saturday and Sunday, or visit www.kidde.com and click on "Product Safety Recall."

