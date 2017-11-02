Search suspended for missing man after boat capsized on Falling Creek

Rescue crews from Richmond and Chesterfield have still not found the man who fell out of a boat and went missing in the Falling Creek Reservoir on Thursday.

The call came in around 3:33 p.m. from the 3800 block of Cottrell Road. Two men were on a boat when it capsized. One of the men made it to the shore, but the other did not.

The search has been suspended until first thing Friday morning.

