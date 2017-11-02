Body of missing boater found at Falling Creek Reservoir

Rescue crews from Richmond and Chesterfield found the body of a man who fell out of a boat and went missing in the Falling Creek Reservoir on Thursday.

The call came in just after 3:30 p.m. from the 3800 block of Cottrell Road. Two men were on a boat when it capsized. One of the men made it to the shore, but the other did not.

After the search was suspended over night, the body was found just after 12:15 p.m. Friday.

His identity has not yet been released.

