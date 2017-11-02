81-year-old man who drowned at Falling Creek Reservoir identified

Rescue crews from Richmond and Chesterfield found the body of a man on Friday who fell out of a boat and went missing in the Falling Creek Reservoir on Thursday.

The call came in just after 3:30 p.m. from the 3800 block of Cottrell Road. Two men were on a boat when it capsized. One of the men made it to the shore, but the other - 81-year-old Fitcher W. Wilkins Sr., of Richmond - did not.

Wilkins' body was found just after 12:15 p.m. Friday.

Foul play is not suspected.

