Richmond Kmart, Colonial Heights Sears to close in early 2018

Dozens of Kmart and Sears stores are closing in early 2018. (Source: Facebook)

The Sears in Colonial Heights and Kmart on Nine Mile Road in Richmond are among dozens of Kmart and Sears locations that will be closing in early 2018, Sears Holdings announced Thursday.

"As previously announced we will continue to close some unprofitable stores as we transform our business model so that our physical store footprint and our digital capabilities match the needs and preferences of our members," the company said in a press release.

The Sears Auto Center at the Colonial Heights location will close in December.

Sears Holdings says liquidation sales will begin as early as Nov. 9. A total of 45 Kmart stores and 18 Sears stores will be closing across the country.

The closing of the Colonial Heights store comes after the Sears at Regency Square Mall closed recently.

Sears at Virginia Center Commons and Chesterfield Towne Center, along with an outlet center on Tomlynn Street in Richmond, will remain open.

The Kmart on Nine Mile Road - the last in the area - is among four stores closing in Virginia. Kmart stores in Abington, Danville and Lynchburg will close.

