Police: Man arrested after exposing himself to assault victim

The Henrico Police Department has arrested a 20-year-old man who they say exposed himself after someone tried to stop him from robbing a business this past summer.

Police say they were called to a business in the 5600 block of Chamberlayne for an assault on Aug. 20. The victim says Nathaniel Andrew Walters, of Chesterfield, attempted to steal merchandise from the business without paying.

Police say when the victim attempted to stop Walters, he assaulted the victim and then exposed himself.

Walters is charged with petit larceny, assault and indecent exposure.

