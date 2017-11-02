Police launch videos to 'initiate discussion' about drug overdoses

As opioid and heroin overdoses increase, police are hoping awareness videos will help curb abuse in Virginia.

One of those videos highlights the son of Alleghany County Sheriff Kevin W. Hall as he battles addiction.

"Broken Dreams" features first-hand accounts from Hall and his son, Ryan.

"The fact that this is the child of a sheriff may be unique, but his story of addiction, the consequences and his daily struggle with staying drug-free are not. There are thousands across the Commonwealth in the same situation," said Virginia State Police Bureau of Criminal Investigation’s Drug Enforcement Supervisory Special Agent C. Scott Wade.

A second video, "No Second Chance," follows the consequences of a 20-year-old Accomack County woman who died from a heroin overdose in July 2016.

Her mother and grandmother share their firsthand struggles to overcome the grief of losing a loved one at such a young age to heroin.

Wade is integrating the videos into opioid/heroin prevent programs across the state and being show in schools, drug-prevention programs, treatment facilities and in community groups.

"We cannot begin soon enough to further spread the message about the severely-addictive nature of opioids and heroin," Wade said. "The impact of opioid and heroin abuse is being felt in every corner of the Commonwealth. (These videos are) designed to initiate discussion among parents and their children, teachers, law enforcement, medical professionals, and communities about what it’s going to take to stop and prevent the overdoses and deaths afflicting and overwhelming so many Virginians."

WATCH BROKEN DREAMS:

WATCH NO SECOND CHANCE:

Copyright 2017 WWBT NBC12. All rights reserved.

Report an Error or Submit a Tip to NBC12