Police search for man suspected of stealing tools from cable company vehicle

Richmond police are asking for the public's help in finding the person who is believed to be responsible for stealing things from a vehicle in Shockoe Bottom.

Officers say sometime between the hours of 1:30 a.m. on Thursday, Sept. 14 and 7 a.m. on Saturday, Sept. 16, a man reportedly stole tools from a Comcast vehicle parked along the 100 block of East Main Street.

Surveillance video shows a man opening the door and going inside. According to police, the victim said he noticed his tools were missing a few days later.

The suspect is described as a black man with a slender build. He can be seen wearing a dark-colored baseball cap, a black Adidas jacket with white stripes, black pants, and black tennis shoes.

Anyone with any information about the man's identity is asked to call First Precinct Detective Tori Wilson at 804-646-0672 or Crime Stoppers at 804-780-1000.

