Driver faces involuntary manslaughter charge in Fredericksburg crash

A tractor-trailer driver is facing an involuntary manslaughter charge after police say he slammed into traffic stopped at a red light in Fredericksburg, killing one woman and sending three other people to the hospital.

Police say James Edward Lee, 62, was traveling in the center lane when he abruptly pulled into the right lane and plowed into traffic stopped at the intersection of Route 3 and Gateway Boulevard just before noon Thursday.

There is no indication he attempted to use his brakes, Fredericksburg police said.

Six vehicles were involved in the crash.

Shari Laney, 54, of Spotsylvania was killed. Two other people, including a passenger in Laney's car, were injured and remain in the hospital in critical condition. A third person was sent to the hospital, but has been released.

Lee, of Georgia, was also injured in the crash and remains hospitalized. In addition to the involuntary manslaughter charged, Lee faces a reckless driving charge.

