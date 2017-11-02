1 killed, several others injured in Fredericksburg crash

One person is dead, and several others are in the hospital after a crash in Fredericksburg.

The multi-vehicle accident happened in the 2300 block of Plank Road/Route 3 east.

Route 3 east is closed from Interstate 95 to Gateway Boulevard. The Interstate 95 northbound ramp to Route 3 east is also closed.

There is no word on what caused the accident.

Fredericksburg police have not released the identification of person killed in the crash.

Copyright 2017 WWBT NBC12. All rights reserved.

Report an Error or Submit a Tip to NBC12