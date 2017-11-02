Richmond runner says terror attack will not stop her from running NYC Marathon

This Sunday, more than 51,000 runners will take part in the New York City marathon, just days after the deadliest terror attack in the city since 9/11.

One of those runners is a Richmond woman, who says despite Tuesday's tragedy, she still plans on participating.

For Sara Lasker, running a marathon is about the challenge and the reward.

"It is such an accomplishment. You're exhausted, but excited," said Lasker.

That's why this Sunday, the high school math teacher and cross country coach will be lacing up her sneakers for her 7th marathon, but it will be her first time running the 26.2-mile course through New York City.

"I am really looking forward to see what that’s like," Lasker said.

With more than 51,000 participants and 2.5 million spectators, The New York City Marathon is the largest in the world.

“Everyone talks about 1st Avenue. You run across the Queensboro Bridge around mile 16, and it's dead silent there because there are no spectators,” said Lasker. “And then you come out onto 1st Avenue, and everyone says it's electrifying, the sound.”

This year will be different. On Tuesday in lower Manhattan, eight people were killed and nearly a dozen others were injured when a driver plowed down a bike path, before slamming into a school bus.

“It definitely kind of sends a little sense of fear through you,” Lasker said.

For that reason, the NYPD says it will be stepping up security, deploying more officers than ever before along the course, adding extra blockades, snipers, K-9 units and helicopters.

However, Lasker says she will not be deterred. Not running never crossed her mind.

“It's something I've worked for and the city is still hosting it, and everything will still go on,” she said. “I think you just keep the families of the victims and all the residents in mind as you're running, and be thankful you are able to do it.”

Copyright 2017 WWBT NBC12. All rights reserved.

Report an Error or Submit a Tip to NBC12