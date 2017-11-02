Traffic blocked on Boulevard Bridge due to incident - NBC12 - WWBT - Richmond, VA News On Your Side

Traffic blocked on Boulevard Bridge due to incident

RICHMOND, VA (WWBT) -

Traffic is currently being blocked on the Boulevard Bridge due to an incident, according to Richmond police.

Officers are asking everyone to avoid the area.

