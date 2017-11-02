Restaurants offer deals for Veterans Day - NBC12 - WWBT - Richmond, VA News On Your Side

Restaurants offer deals for Veterans Day

(Source: file photo) (Source: file photo)
(WWBT) -

As Veterans Day approaches, several restaurants are offering free items and other deals for active and inactive and military personnel. 

Here's a look at offers at several restaurants: 

  • CHIPOTLE: Buy one, get one free burrito, bowl, salad or order of tacos. Valid 5 p.m. to close on Tuesday, Nov. 7
  • DENNY'S: A free Build Your Own Grand Slam. Valid 5 a.m. to noon on Friday, Nov. 10. 
  • FIREBIRDS: Dine with a veteran or active duty service member and their lunch or dinner is free. Valid on Friday, Nov. 10.

These restaurants will have offers on Saturday, Nov. 11: 

  • APPLEBEE'S: Free meal from a special menu.
  • BOB EVANS: Free select menu items 
  • CALIFORNIA PIZZA KITCHEN: Free entree from a special menu including pizza, salads and pasta
  • CICI'S PIZZA: Free pizza buffet
  • CRACKER BARREL: Free Double Chocolate Fudge Coca-Cola Cake dessert
  • HOOTERS: Free meal
  • LITTLE CAESAR'S: Free lunch combo. Valid from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m.
  • MISSION BBQ: Free sandwich and slice of cake 
  • OUTBACK: Free Bloomin’ Onion and a beverage 
  • RED LOBSTER: Free appetizer or dessert 
  • RED ROBIN: Free dine-in Red’s Tavern Double Burger and Bottomless Steak Fries
  • RUBY TUESDAY: Free appetizer
  • SHONEY'S: All You Care To Eat breakfast from 6 to 11 a.m.
  • TEXAS ROADHOUSE: Free item from lunch menu including a beverage and sides.
  • TGI FRIDAYS: Free lunch worth up to $12. Valid from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m.

Click here to check out offers at restaurants around the country. 

Copyright 2017 WWBT NBC12. All rights reserved.

Report an Error or Submit a Tip to NBC12

Powered by Frankly