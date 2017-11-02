Restaurants offer deals for Veterans Day

As Veterans Day approaches, several restaurants are offering free items and other deals for active and inactive and military personnel.

Here's a look at offers at several restaurants:

CHIPOTLE : Buy one, get one free burrito, bowl, salad or order of tacos. Valid 5 p.m. to close on Tuesday, Nov. 7

: Buy one, get one free burrito, bowl, salad or order of tacos. Valid 5 p.m. to close on Tuesday, Nov. 7 DENNY'S : A free Build Your Own Grand Slam. Valid 5 a.m. to noon on Friday, Nov. 10.

: A free Build Your Own Grand Slam. Valid 5 a.m. to noon on Friday, Nov. 10. FIREBIRDS: Dine with a veteran or active duty service member and their lunch or dinner is free. Valid on Friday, Nov. 10.

These restaurants will have offers on Saturday, Nov. 11:

APPLEBEE'S : Free meal from a special menu.

: Free meal from a special menu. BOB EVANS : Free select menu items

: Free select menu items CALIFORNIA PIZZA KITCHEN : Free entree from a special menu including pizza, salads and pasta

: Free entree from a special menu including pizza, salads and pasta CICI'S PIZZA : Free pizza buffet

: Free pizza buffet CRACKER BARREL : Free Double Chocolate Fudge Coca-Cola Cake dessert

: Free Double Chocolate Fudge Coca-Cola Cake dessert HOOTERS : Free meal

: Free meal LITTLE CAESAR'S : Free lunch combo. Valid from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m.

: Free lunch combo. Valid from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. MISSION BBQ : Free sandwich and slice of cake

: Free sandwich and slice of cake OUTBACK : Free Bloomin’ Onion and a beverage

: Free Bloomin’ Onion and a beverage RED LOBSTER : Free appetizer or dessert

: Free appetizer or dessert RED ROBIN : Free dine-in Red’s Tavern Double Burger and Bottomless Steak Fries

: Free dine-in Red’s Tavern Double Burger and Bottomless Steak Fries RUBY TUESDAY : Free appetizer

: Free appetizer SHONEY'S : All You Care To Eat breakfast from 6 to 11 a.m.

: All You Care To Eat breakfast from 6 to 11 a.m. TEXAS ROADHOUSE : Free item from lunch menu including a beverage and sides.

: Free item from lunch menu including a beverage and sides. TGI FRIDAYS: Free lunch worth up to $12. Valid from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m.

Click here to check out offers at restaurants around the country.

