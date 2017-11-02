Publix buys land in Chesterfield for nearly $2 million

Land for a new Chesterfield store is costing Publix nearly $2 million, according to Richmond Bizsense.

The grocery chain closed on the deal last week, purchasing three plots of land near the intersection of Hull Street Road and Otterdale Road for $1.9 million.

Publix will anchor a brand new shopping center called Cosby Village.

The first Publix in Chesterfield will be opening at the Harbour Point Shopping Center on Saturday, Nov. 4.

