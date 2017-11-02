MD man wins $10 million in VA lottery game

When Woody Simmons realized he won $10 million in Virginia Lottery's "Extreme Millions" game, he says he "just screamed in my car with all the windows up!"

The screaming happening in the parking lot of Optimax Service Center in Woodbridge in the largest prize ever in a Virginia Lottery scratch-off ticket.

Simmons, who lives in Maryland and works for the US Postal Service, said he shops at the store often.

"I thought, 'Well, let me take a chance,'" he said of the game, which has 1 in 2.9 million odds in winning the top prize.

Simmons returned to the store to get his check from the Virginia Lottery on Wednesday. He chose the cash option for the game, taking home more than $6.5 million before taxes.

The store will receive a $50,000 bonus from the Virginia Lottery for selling the winning ticket.

Three $10 million prizes remain unclaimed in the "Extreme Millions" game.

