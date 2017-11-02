Trial continues for Henrico man accused of killing wife

The trial for a man accused of killing his wife continued on Thursday.

Alvin Banks plead not guilty to the charge of first-degree murder. Banks’ wife, Katrina, was found dead in the basement of their home in the 3900 block of Orion Court back in November 2016. Police say this was a domestic-related incident.

Court documents say a child was heard screaming, and police saw three bullet holes.

Banks is being held at Henrico County Jail.

The jury trial was scheduled to last two days, but it has been extended to an extra day.

Copyright 2017 WWBT NBC12. All rights reserved

Report an Error or Submit a Tip to NBC12