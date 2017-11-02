Parking restrictions in place for Election Day in Richmond

On-street parking will be restricted in several places in Richmond on Election Day.

"Towing and ticketing of unauthorized vehicles will be enforced while the parking restrictions are in place," city officials said in a press release.

Parking will be prohibited in the following areas from 5 a.m. to 10 p.m. Tuesday, Nov. 7 and then again from 6 a.m. to 6 p.m. Wednesday, Nov. 8:

Three parking meters/pay stations on the west side of the Main Library

All parking meters/pay stations on 9th and10th streets between Broad and Marshall streets

All parking meters/pay stations on the north side of Marshall Street between 9th and 10th streets

Three parking meters/pay stations on the south side of Grace Street near 1025 Grace Street (Dominion Place), which is a polling location

The north side of Palmyra Avenue, as the Hermitage Methodist Home at 1601 Palmyra Avenue is a polling site

All parking on the north side of Main Street between North Cherry and North Harrison streets

All parking on the west side of North Cherry Street between West Main Street and Floyd Avenue

All parking on the east side of Beaufont Hills Drive between LaCorolla Avenue and Lamar Drive

For more information, visit www.richmondgov.com.

Copyright 2017 WWBT NBC12. All rights reserved.

Report an Error or Submit a Tip to NBC12