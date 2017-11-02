Henrico man charged with DUI in connection with Hanover crash

A Henrico man is facing charges in connection with a crash in Hanover.

The crash happened in the 100 block of Ashcake Road around 12:09 a.m. on Thursday. Ashland police says the driver ran off the road, damaged a tree, and crashed into a utility pole.

The driver, identified as Grant Sarver, 20, of Henrico, was taken to the hospital with non-life-threatening injuries. A passenger was also transported to the hospital with non-life-threatening injuries. Another passenger was treated by EMS on the scene.

Sarver was charged with DUI in connection with the crash.

Ashcake Raod is open.

