First-time father gives pep talk to newborn

A first-time father gave an adorable pep talk to his newborn, who was about to get his shots.

Little Debias King Lee was due for his first shots, which can be painful. As the nurse delivered multiple shots, the father talked his son through the pain.

"We gonna get these shots. I want you to look at me now. You're gonna be good. I know you're gonna cry, but it's ok to cry. It's gonna be ok. It's ok to cry," the father said.

When it was over, little Debias was not happy, but his daddy was there for him.

Within moments of his father's embrace, the newborn stopped crying. The precious first experience has been viewed more than 13 million times on Facebook.

