23-year-old Farmville man struck while riding skateboard

A 23-year-old Farmville man was riding a skateboard when he was struck by a vehicle heading eastbound on West Third Street in Farmville Tuesday night.

The patient was air-lifted from Centra Southside Community Hospital to VCU Medical Center with severe head trauma, according to police. He was listed in critical condition.

Police say the skateboarder turned onto West Third Street from Cormier Drive.

The investigation is ongoing.

