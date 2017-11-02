Candlelight vigil, funeral plans announced for Freeman graduate

A candlelight vigil and funeral plans have been announced for a recent Douglas Freeman graduate shot and killed in Norfolk.

Friends and family will come together at Freeman High School on Saturday to remember and honor the life of Nick Ackies. The vigil will be held at 7 p.m.

On Sunday, there will be a funeral service at West End Assembly of God on North Parham Road at 2 p.m.

A Chesterfield man is behind bars, facing murder charges in Ackies' death.

