On Your Side Savings Guide: Selling things online

If you have clutter sitting around and do not feel like hosting a yard sale, there are some websites/apps that can help you sell your stuff. Craigslist and eBay are not your only options.

If you are selling something quirky or collectible, check out Bonanza. You'll find everything from vintage clothing to designer handbags, to movie memorabilia. Bonanza's fee for sellers is just 3.5 percent lower than many other sites.

If you're already on Facebook, try selling on Facebook Marketplace. Billed as a "friendlier Craigslist," it lets you haggle on Facebook, which means you know a little more about the potential buyer than you would on anonymous Craigslist.

There are also some good online consignment stores if you have high-end clothing to sell. The Real Real deals in luxury goods, like Chanel and Louis Vuitton bags.

ThredUp is more mainstream. Both sites pay you a percentage of the sales price when someone buys your stuff.

Before you sell on any of these sites. make sure you know your take-home percentage of the sale and how and when you will be paid.

Some of these sites will hold your cash for 90 days, so make sure you know that ahead of time.

