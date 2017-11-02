On Your Side Savings Guide: Selling things online

Four inmates launched an escape attempt at the prison on October 12, 2017. The incident has left three prison employees dead and nine other employees injured.More >>
All lanes are back open on Interstate 95 South in Caroline after a multi-vehicle accident.
A candlelight vigil and funeral plans have been announced for a recent Douglas Freeman graduate shot and killed in Norfolk.
Two men and a woman were killed in a shooting inside a suburban Denver Walmart on Wednesday night that forced customers to either hide in the store or frantically run for the doors.
Over 18 law enforcement agencies will be attending a training by the FBI on Thursday.
The South Carolina Law Enforcement Division is investigating the shooting death of an 11-year-old Hampton County girl. Family members said the sixth grader committed suicide Wednesday after being bullied at her elementary school.
Authorities recently rounded up 57 people as part of an initiative targeting prostitution in Caddo Parish. Agents also located a missing child and arrested one person on a charge of human trafficking.
Two men and a woman were killed in a shooting inside a suburban Denver Walmart on Wednesday night that forced customers to either hide in the store or frantically run for the doors.
A Connecticut college student has been charged with smearing body fluids on her roommate's belongings.
Parents say the issue is made worse by the fact that a school alumnus died in the Sept. 11 attack.
Police say a shooting inside a suburban Denver Walmart is not an "active shooter" situation.
The attack killed five people from Argentina, one from Belgium and two Americans, authorities said. Twelve people were injured.
A Wisconsin mother is facing a felony charge for endangering her 9-year-old son for strapping him to the roof of her mini-van.
The worker says there was nothing wrong with her choice of costume.
