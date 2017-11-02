Lanes back open on I-95 S in Caroline after multi-vehicle accide - NBC12 - WWBT - Richmond, VA News On Your Side

Lanes back open on I-95 S in Caroline after multi-vehicle accident

By Megan Woo, Digital
CAROLINE, VA (WWBT) -

All lanes are back open on Interstate 95 South in Caroline after a multi-vehicle accident. 

This happened at mile marker 107, near Cool Water Drive. Traffic was currently getting by on the right shoulder.

