Lanes back open on I-95 S in Caroline after multi-vehicle accident

Election Day is on Tuesday, Nov. 7, and here is everything you need to know -- from polling places to what is on your ballot.More >>
Election Day is on Tuesday, Nov. 7, and here is everything you need to know -- from polling places to what is on your ballot.More >>
All lanes are closed on Interstate 95 South in Caroline due to a multi-vehicle accident.More >>
All lanes are closed on Interstate 95 South in Caroline due to a multi-vehicle accident.More >>
Richmond, Henrico and state police teamed up for a police chase that ended with emergency crews rushing four innocent people to the hospital. Two suspects are in custody.More >>
Richmond, Henrico and state police teamed up for a police chase that ended with emergency crews rushing four innocent people to the hospital. Two suspects are in custody.More >>
AAA is warning drivers to be more cautious on the roads as Virginia enters its worst month for motor vehicle collisions with the animals.More >>
AAA is warning drivers to be more cautious on the roads as Virginia enters its worst month for motor vehicle collisions with the animals.More >>
A missing 14-year-old boy has reunited with his family, according to the New Kent Sheriff's Office.More >>
A missing 14-year-old boy has reunited with his family, according to the New Kent Sheriff's Office.More >>