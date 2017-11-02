Police pursuit ends in crash; suspects in custody

Richmond, Henrico and state police teamed up for a police chase that ended with emergency crews rushing four innocent people to the hospital. Two suspects are in custody.

It all started around 12:30 a.m. Thursday in Whitcomb Court when Richmond police spotted a stolen car from Chesterfield. When officers approached the car, the driver sped off and took police all over Whitcomb Court.

Things quickly escalated when the driver got onto Route 360. Police say he crossed over the median and tried to get on the off-ramp to Interstate 64. The driver of the stolen vehicle, who was heading toward oncoming traffic, hit a car getting off the ramp.

Police say two suspects got out of the vehicle and tried to make a run for it. It did not take police long to catch them.

State police shut down the ramp overnight to clean up the crash.

Emergency crews rushed four people, who were in the car that was hit, to VCU Medical Center. They are all expected to survive, but one of the victims has serious injuries.

The off-ramp from Interstate 64 to Mechanicsville Turnpike is back open for the morning commute.

