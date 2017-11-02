Police pursuit ends in crash, 4 injured; suspects in custody

Two suspects are awaiting charges after leading Richmond Police on a chase that caused four innocent people to be rushed to the hospital on Thursday morning.

The pursuit went through Whitcomb Court, with the suspect then driving the wrong-way on a highway.

It all started around 12:30 a.m. Thursday in Whitcomb Court when Richmond police spotted a stolen car from Chesterfield. When officers approached the car, the driver sped off and took police all over Whitcomb Court.

The suspects then headed onto Route 360 and crossed over the median into oncoming traffic, trying to get to the I-64 off ramp. The suspects struck another car on the off ramp, sending four people in that car to the hospital.

The suspects took off on foot into the nearby woods. Police quickly worked to set up a perimeter with K-9 dogs to track down the suspects. Henrico and Virginia State Police joined the effort. The men were quickly apprehended.

The victims are expected to be okay, but one suffered serious injuries. The suspects are awaiting charges.

