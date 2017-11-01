Petersburg calling on volunteers to help clean the city Saturday

Petersburg leaders acknowledge trash and overgrown brush run rampant across many neighborhoods. Now, the community is banding together to get a handle on it. That's why the city is promoting a neighborhood event Saturday called "Trash & Grass."

On any given day, in any given neighborhood, beer bottles, overgrown grass, you name it. A property on Diamond Street is currently posted for neglect due to grass and weeds being more than a foot high, which is against the city code.

"We have other areas of the city that resemble this,” said Deputy City Manager Darnetta Tyus.

Now the city is calling on volunteers to fight back Saturday morning, one of the first initiatives by Petersburg's new leadership team to restore pride.

“There will be major receptacles at each location,” said Public Works Director Tangela Innis.

Already 200 volunteers have agreed to scour the city - picking up trash along roads, cemeteries, even the river.

"We can't address everything at one time but we can do a decent effort…We’re going to pay attention to all of the main strips,” Tyus said.

The cleanup is from 8 a.m. until 4 p.m. Saturday. The city will provide gloves, safety vests, and trash bags. Volunteers who have lawn mowers, weed eaters and other equipment are asked to bring it.

The event will end with a free cook out for all who participated including a DJ.

