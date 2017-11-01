Richmond school board anticipates updated facilities modernization plan

The push to fix Richmond's aging schools is heating up with election day less than a week away. A question on the ballot will ask city voters if the mayor should be required to devise a funding plan to modernize all city schools. However, before funding is figured out, officials must decide which schools stay, and which get closed, sold or demolished.

Richmond School Board member Jonathan Young just submitted a modernization plan, which focuses on elementary schools for its first phase. In Young’s proposal, the existing Swansboro, Woodville, George Mason, Southampton, and Greene elementary schools would be sold or demolished. New school buildings for George Mason and Greene Elementary schools would be built. Westover Hills and Fisher Elementary schools would get an expansion of about ten classrooms.

Young also says he wants RPS to borrow $70 million from the state to help pay for the project, through a measure that would prevent the city's credit rating from being impacted.

"If we were able to vote on this plan today, we could put out to bid tomorrow…opportunities for contractors to get started, so that our students move into brand-new space."

Young also says there would be some department consolidations and administrative cuts to help pay for the $100 million price tag of the first phase of his proposed modernization.

Young’s proposal comes as RPS heads are currently working to the facilities overhaul plan, which was voted on last year. The updated plan will be presented to the school board this month.

"We have population growth on the southside. We need to expand capacity at schools on the southside. We need to consolidate some of the schools across the city,” outlined Liz Doerr, another school board member.

As for the school funding referendum on the ballot, school board members seem to agree they want plan for funding laid out and required by law. However, not all agree with forcing the city to accomplish that, without raising taxes.

Copyright 2017 WWBT NBC12. All rights reserved.

Report an Error or Submit a Tip to NBC12