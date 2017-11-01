Shots fired at Richmond school bus

Richmond Police are investigating after shots were fired at a Richmond Public Schools bus.

The shooting happened shortly before 3 p.m. on Wednesday, at the intersection of Sussex and Whitcomb streets. Police say a juvenile got off the bus after an altercation, then two other juveniles fired shots in the direction of the school bus.

There were children on the bus at the time of the shooting, but no one was injured. No arrests have been made at this time.

According to RPS, the bus was coming from Armstrong High. Interim RPS Superintendent Tommy Kranz says his main concern is safety, and he wants to invest in cameras for buses.

"If you look at our traditional cameras, it only take shots inside the bus. If we had cameras [outside], it'd be right where the shots...would have been a camera," said Kranz.

The bus stopped at Ford Avenue and Raven Street after the shooting and remained at the scene for a few hours while police investigated.

