Hanover teen funds little library for his neighborhood

Congratulations to 13-year-old Masim Naqvi!

The Oak Knoll Middle School student, who loves to read, recently learned about the Little Free Library movement, which encourages book exchanges among neighbors.

He took the initiative to establish a Little Free Library in his own neighborhood in Hanover County.

He got HHHunt Homes on board to build the little library, and Masim even used his own savings to buy more than 150 books to keep the library stocked.

This is the only thing Masim wanted for his 13th birthday, which was a few weeks ago.

