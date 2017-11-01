Teen shot near community center in Richmond

A teen was shot outside a community center in Richmond on Wednesday afternoon.

The Richmond Police Department says officers were called to the scene just before 2 p.m. near the Calhoun Family Investment Center.

When officers arrived, they found a teen who police said was over the age of 15 with non-life-threatening injuries. Police say he was shot in the 200 block of West Hill Street, but was found in the 400 block of Calhoun Street.

The teen was taken to the hospital.

There's no information on what led to the shooting or if there are any suspects.

