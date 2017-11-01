Federal contracts going to hundreds of companies that owe taxes

Among the 26 people killed in an attack at a small South Texas church were tight-knit neighbors and family members, ranging in age from 5 to 72 years old.More >>
Among the 26 people killed in an attack at a small South Texas church were tight-knit neighbors and family members, ranging in age from 5 to 72 years old.More >>
Two big races are playing out in Henrico County for the House of Delegates 72nd district and the Board of Supervisors Brookland district.More >>
Two big races are playing out in Henrico County for the House of Delegates 72nd district and the Board of Supervisors Brookland district.More >>
According to data pulled from IRS and the government’s federal contract tracking website in August, at least 125 companies owe a total of $40,633,951 in unpaid taxes and are still awarded large contracts from the federal government.More >>
According to data pulled from IRS and the government’s federal contract tracking website in August, at least 125 companies owe a total of $40,633,951 in unpaid taxes and are still awarded large contracts from the federal government.More >>
On Your Side Investigator Rachel DePompa is exposing this little-known program, and finding out why you aren't seeing any of the money - Wednesday at 11 on NBC12.More >>
On Your Side Investigator Rachel DePompa is exposing this little-known program, and finding out why you aren't seeing any of the money - Wednesday at 11 on NBC12.More >>
Among the 26 people killed in an attack at a small South Texas church were tight-knit neighbors and family members, ranging in age from 5 to 72 years old.More >>
Among the 26 people killed in an attack at a small South Texas church were tight-knit neighbors and family members, ranging in age from 5 to 72 years old.More >>
The president of the university announced the suspension of all Greek life after the death of an FSU student three days ago.More >>
The president of the university announced the suspension of all Greek life after the death of an FSU student three days ago.More >>
A body-shaming comment posted on social media about an African-American traffic reporter in Dallas, Texas has caused a social media uproar, with even celebrities getting involved.More >>
A body-shaming comment posted on social media about an African-American traffic reporter in Dallas, Texas has caused a social media uproar, with even celebrities getting involved.More >>
W.F. Burns Middle School had their pep rally as a funeral service and the players and cheerleaders ripped the opposing team’s mascot, the Long Cane Middle School Cougar's, into shreds.More >>
W.F. Burns Middle School had their pep rally as a funeral service and the players and cheerleaders ripped the opposing team’s mascot, the Long Cane Middle School Cougar's, into shreds.More >>
Samuel was born first, but his twin brother Ronan is older. How is that possible? Well, here's where Daylight Saving Time comes into play.More >>
Samuel was born first, but his twin brother Ronan is older. How is that possible? Well, here's where Daylight Saving Time comes into play.More >>
The Louisiana woman who was reported missing on the Mississippi Gulf Coast more than a week ago has been found.More >>
The Louisiana woman who was reported missing on the Mississippi Gulf Coast more than a week ago has been found.More >>
Police are investigating a videotaped altercation where an apparently intoxicated University of Miami football fan slaps an officer, who then punches her in the head.More >>
Police are investigating a videotaped altercation where an apparently intoxicated University of Miami football fan slaps an officer, who then punches her in the head.More >>
Mike Evans has has been suspended without pay for one game for violations of unsportsmanlike conduct for his hit on Saints cornerback Marshon Lattimore. Evans only received a personal foul penalty for the hit on Sunday. Coach Sean Payton was asked after the contest what should happen to Evans. “(I didn’t see) a lot good. I know it went to New York to look at. If there’s not an ejection in that situation than I don’t know when there’s supposed to be...More >>
Mike Evans has has been suspended without pay for one game for violations of unsportsmanlike conduct for his hit on Saints cornerback Marshon Lattimore. Evans only received a personal foul penalty for the hit on Sunday. Coach Sean Payton was asked after the contest what should happen to Evans. “(I didn’t see) a lot good. I know it went to New York to look at. If there’s not an ejection in that situation than I don’t know when there’s supposed to be...More >>