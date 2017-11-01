FBI to hold police training in Chesterfield

Over 18 law enforcement agencies will be attending a training by the FBI on Thursday. The training will provide first responders the tools on how to respond during the early stages of a child's disappearance.

"The training, Joint-Child Abduction Rapid Deployment (J-CARD), will provide the identical training to local, state, and other federal agencies the FBI’s CARD team uses when responding to child abductions," the FBI said in a press release.

The CARD team gives first responders resources during the initial critical stage following an abduction and throughout the investigation. The CARD team consists of investigators who have experience in child abduction cases.

"J-CARD’s development will create a pool of resources for any agency responding to a potential child abduction, and is expected to improve response time to abductions and increase the chances of recovering a child safely," according to the press release.

The training consists of classroom discussion and a field training exercise in Chesterfield. It will be held on Thursday, Nov. 2.

The FBI said the public will see an increased law enforcement presence in the area, with investigators conducting "interviews."

Copyright 2017 WWBT NBC12. All rights reserved.

Report an Error or Submit a Tip to NBC12