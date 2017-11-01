Kroger hiring management positions in Richmond area - NBC12 - WWBT - Richmond, VA News On Your Side

RICHMOND, VA (WWBT) -

Kroger is holding a hiring event on Thursday for 12 store management positions in the Richmond area. 

Applicants should have an associate’s degree, bachelor’s degree or previous comparable retail management experience, Kroger said in a news release. 

Anyone interested in applying should visit jobs.kroger.com and search for "Assistant Store Manager" and then select Virginia. 

Applicants are then asked to attend the hiring event, along with a resume, between 3 and 7 p.m. Nov. 2 at the Kroger Training Center at 2235 Staples Mill Road.

