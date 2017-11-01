Whole Foods to hire 6,000 employees

Whole Foods is hiring at all of its stores across the country, including the store in Short Pump.

The company plans on hiring 6,000 new team members for full and part-time opportunities for both seasonal and permanent positions. The positions include cashiers, culinary experts, and prepared foods specialists.

The Short Pump store will hold the National Hiring Day event on Thursday, Nov. 2 between 9 a.m. and 12 p.m. at 11173 West Broad Street. Job offers will be made on-the-spot.

"Whole Foods Market offers competitive pay and benefits for both full-time and part-time Team Members, including a 20 percent in-store discount. With flexible schedules and an empowered environment, these positions provide the opportunity to grow in a company that is focused on providing customers with the best possible in-store experience and service," the company said.

Click here to learn more about Whole Foods' National Hiring Day event.

Copyright 2017 WWBT NBC12. All rights reserved.

Report an Error or Submit a Tip to NBC12