Woman fired up after encounter with Ashley Furniture

Tina Moore says she is not normally publicly outspoken, but an encounter with Ashley Furniture left her fired up.

“It's wrong to take someone's money and not be accountable for it,” said Moore. “I don't want a store credit, I don't want their furniture, I don't want to ever have to deal with them again."

She went to the Hull Street Road location in Midlothian back on Sept. 5. She was looking for living room furniture to replace her current set.

“The sales lady was really nice, informative about the furniture,” Moore said.

She found what she wanted and made a purchase totaling more than $1,300.

“The cashier tells me that the computers are down, they'll have to email me the contract,” Moore said. “I agreed and said, 'That's fine.' Not knowing that all sales were final.”

When Moore got home, she realized the sale of her current furniture wasn't going to happen as soon as she thought, so she called Ashley back that same day to cancel her order.

“They told me that they don't cancel, that it would be credit,” Moore said. “I said, 'No,' and she said, 'Yes, you signed a contract.' I said I didn't sign a contract. She said, 'We emailed it to you, and that's the same thing.' "

She did find the contract in her email, and it did indicate at the bottom that all sales were final. But she says no one ever told her that at the time of purchase because that would have influenced her decision.

“I would have left the store not buying that furniture. I wouldn't have purchased anything,” Moore said. “ I would have possibly gone back and purchased it.”

Over the next month, Moore made several phone calls trying to resolve this issue. Each time, she says she was told the manager would call her back, and that didn't happen. She called 12 On Your Side.

NBC12’s Eric Philips went to Ashely Furniture. He was told the manager was not there but would call him back. He never got that call, but he did get an email from Moore just hours after he went to Ashley furniture saying:

I just wanted to let you know that (an employee) from Ashley's Furniture just called me and credited my credit card back. Yay! I'm sure it's because you contacted them, so thank you. This has really lifted a burden off of me. I appreciate you all.

“I'm not the type person where you don't just do me that way,” Moore said. “I'm not going that route.”

