Man to spend 7 years in prison for possessing over 1,000 images of child porn

A Richmond man will spend seven years in prison in connection with distributing and possessing child pornography, according to Attorney General Mark Herring's Office.

Rory Joseph Kennedy, 26, of Richmond, was sentenced to 80 years in prison, with 73 years suspended after pleading guilty to two counts of distribution of child pornography and eight counts of possession of child pornography, the attorney general's office said.

Attorney General Herring's Office says Kennedy will be placed on supervised release indefinitely and will be required to register as a sex offender wherever he lives or works.

"Nothing is more important than the safety and security of our children, and my team and I will continue to be relentless in fighting the scourge of child pornography and putting criminals behind bars," said Attorney General Mark Herring. "This is another strong sentence that takes a dangerous predator out of the community, and I'm so proud of the cooperation between my team of prosecutors and investigators and our law enforcement partners that helps keep Virginia children safe."

Law enforcement identified Kennedy after files were shared with undercover investigators over a peer-to-peer file-sharing network. The internet service records were then traced to Kennedy's apartment on West Grace Street. A search warrant was executed in April 2016, and detectives seized Kennedy's laptop and external hard drives.

Investigators performed a forensic examination and "found over 1,000 images and videos of child pornography, as well as file-sharing software, saved in an active, accessible space."

During an interview with officers, "Kennedy admitted to using file-sharing programs to obtain child pornography and to knowing that the program he used would share his files with other users," a press release said.

Attorney General Herring's Office said a majority of the images recovered depicted children as young as infants being sexually abused. "Some of them have been identified by the National Center for Missing and Exploited Children as abuse victims in prior law enforcement investigations," according to the attorney general's office.

