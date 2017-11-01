Monument Avenue re-opens after gas leak - NBC12 - WWBT - Richmond, VA News On Your Side

Monument Avenue re-opens after gas leak

RICHMOND, VA (WWBT) -

Monument Avenue was closed briefly due to a gas leak on Wednesday morning near Willow Lawn.

A backhoe hit a gas line, and crews closed the road as a precaution.  

