Starting off November on a mild note

November is here and temperatures during the afternoons in the first few days of the month look quite mild.

Afternoon high temperatures for the first week of November average in the mid-60s.

These numbers are from the National Weather Service. Here's a look at forecasted temperatures the next seven days in Central Virginia.

Six out of the next seven days feature high temperatures in the 70s except Saturday.

Beyond Tuesday of next week, it still looks like Central Virginia stays above average through about the 10th of this month where temperatures look to be only a couple of degrees below average.

