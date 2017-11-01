Police investigate hate-filled vandalism on vehicle in Richmond

Police are investigating after a hateful message was spray painted on an 18-year-old’s car on Delaware Avenue in Richmond.

The message reads, "Gay, move, die."

Michael Bowman says he was walking outside to leave for a Halloween party when he saw the message.

The Richmond Police Department says the incident happened between 9:30 and 10 p.m. Tuesday.

"The Richmond Police Department stands with the LGBTQ community in condemning what happened last night," said Richmond Police Chief Alfred Durham. "I have directed the Department’s LGBTQ liaison, Captain Dan Minton, to monitor the progress of the investigation to keep everyone informed."

Anyone with information about the vandalism is asked to call Crime Stoppers at 804-780-1000.

