100 days to go until the 2018 Winter Games

Wednesday marks 100 days until the 2018 Pyeongchang Winter Olympics.

The games will take place from Feb. 8 to Feb. 25 in South Korea.

Wednesday also marked the start of the Olympic Torch Relay in the country. The Olympic Flame will be passed throughout South Korea by 2,500 torchbearers on a 100-day journey to the opening ceremony of the 2018 Olympics in Pyeongchang.

South Korea last hosted the Olympics in the summer of 1988.

