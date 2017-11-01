Water main break closes part of Three Chopt Road

All lanes of Three Chopt Road are closed between Skipwith and Horsepen roads as crews repair a broken water main on Wednesday.More >>
Henrico Police are on the lookout after thieves target cars at parks, recreational facilities, trails, and fitness centers across the county.More >>
Drivers can expect delays due to a multi-vehicle accident on Interstate 64 West, near Nine Mile Road, in Henrico.More >>
A Henrico family, whose home was plowed into by a suspected reckless driver, claims if they want to move into another unit at their current complex, their rent will increase by nearly 40 percent.More >>
Henrico Superintendent Patrick Kinlaw says he's forming a committee to address issues like racism following the racist Short Pump video.More >>
