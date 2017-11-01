Water main break closes part of Three Chopt Road

All lanes of Three Chopt Road are closed between Skipwith and Horsepen roads as crews repair a broken water main on Wednesday.

The break occurred near Three Chopt's intersection with Foster Road.

Residents in the area are asked to use Skipwith, Glenside Drive, Forest Avenue or Patterson Avenue to get to their homes.

There is currently no timetable on when the repairs will be fixed.

Crews are responding to a water main break on Three Chopt Rd. near Skipwith Rd. Look out for water in the road. Expect a detour. — Henrico Government (@HenricoNews) November 1, 2017

