Butterball's turkey talk line now open

It's that time of the year. Butterball's turkey talk line is now open.

You can now ask them your cooking questions for the holiday season. They can be reached out 1-800-BUTTER-B (1-800-288-8372) from now until Christmas Eve.

Help is also available through text and through online chat at butterball.com. You can text them at 1-844-877-3456.

Butterball says the talk line has helped almost 50 million consumers since its first season back in 1981.

