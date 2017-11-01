Lanes closed on I-64 W in Henrico - NBC12 - WWBT - Richmond, VA News On Your Side

Lanes closed on I-64 W in Henrico

By Megan Woo, Digital
Connect
Source: VDOT Source: VDOT
HENRICO, VA (WWBT) -

Drivers can expect delays due to a multi-vehicle accident on Interstate 64 West, near Nine Mile Road, in Henrico.

The left shoulder, left lane, center lane, and right shoulder are closed.

Copyright 2017 WWBT NBC12. All rights reserved

Report an Error or Submit a Tip to NBC12

Powered by Frankly