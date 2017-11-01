On Your Side Savings Guide: Slash homeowner's insurance

If you are looking for ways you can save this holiday season, you may want to take a closer look at your homeowner's insurance.

For many of us, our home is the most valuable thing we will ever own, not to mention nearly everything we own is inside it.

First, you need to shop around. A Bankrate study found that rates can vary as much as 188 percent between companies who ensure the same property. You could also consider raising your deductible. Changing the deductible from $250 to $1,000 could slash your premium by 10 to 30 percent. Just make sure you can cover that deductible out of pocket if you need to.

If you have auto insurance and home owner's insurance with the same company, ask for a discount. Many companies will give you a price break if you buy more than one policy.

Also, you may qualify for discounts if your home has a smoke detector, sprinkler system or burglar alarm. You may also get a discount if you haven't filed a claim in a certain number of years or over a certain age or if you don't allow smoking in your home.

Get to know your agent and do not be afraid to ask for a break if you're a good customer.

It's also important to have a solid credit score. The same negative marks that will bring down a credit score will also bring down your insurance score, which means you will pay much more for your policies.

