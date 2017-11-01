Taco Bell to give away free tacos

Baby hears voice for the first time

Thank you, World Series, for free tacos.

Taco Bell is giving away free Doritos Locos tacos from 2 p.m. to 6 p.m. on Wednesday.

Houston Astros outfielder Cameron Maybin stole a base in Game 2, so Taco Bell is giving each of its guests a free taco on Wednesday while supplies last.

