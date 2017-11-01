Taco Bell to give away free tacos - NBC12 - WWBT - Richmond, VA News On Your Side

Taco Bell to give away free tacos

By Megan Woo, Digital
Thank you, World Series, for free tacos.

Taco Bell is giving away free Doritos Locos tacos from 2 p.m. to 6 p.m. on Wednesday.

Houston Astros outfielder Cameron Maybin stole a base in Game 2, so Taco Bell is giving each of its guests a free taco on Wednesday while supplies last.

