Chesterfield police investigate attempted robbery

Chesterfield police are investigating an attempted armed robbery at a neighborhood near Iron Bridge and Centralia roads.

Officers say a victim got away after a suspect pulled up on them in a black car, hopped out, pointed a gun at them, and demanded money. Police say they are now looking for a black sedan.

This happened around 2:30 a.m. on Eagles Crest Lane, near the Dollar Tree.

No one was hurt.

If you have any information that can help police, you are urged to give Crime Solvers a call at 804-748-0660.

