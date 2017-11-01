Missing 14-year-old boy reunites with family

A missing 14-year-old boy has reunited with his family, according to the New Kent Sheriff's Office.

Zachary Ty Carl was found early Wednesday morning.

Deputies say he disappeared around 9:30 p.m. Monday at his home in Quinton. Loved ones said he left without his medication.

