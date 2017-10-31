HazMat team responds to chemical leak at Hopewell plant

The Hopewell Fire Department’s Hazmat team is monitoring a chemical leak at the Aqualon Division plant on Hercules Road.

The call came in around 7:45 p.m. Tuesday. Officials say the chemical is Ethylene Chloride, and the smell is throughout the plant. The vapors are contained to the building, and there is no threat to the public.

No one was injured by the leak. HazMat crews are going inside to run further tests before they turn it back over to plant officials.

