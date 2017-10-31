Crash closes part of Genito Rd, knocks out power to 1000 customers

A vehicle crashed into a power pole on Genito Road Tuesday night, knocking out power to about 1,000 customers.

The crash happened in the 14700 block and has closed all lanes between Woolridge and Cove Ridge Lane. The road is expected to be closed for several hours.

No one was hurt in the crash. The cause remains under investigation.

